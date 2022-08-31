AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
AVN 79.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.03%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
EFERT 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
EPCL 60.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.56%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
FLYNG 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.78%)
MLCF 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.07%)
OGDC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.03%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
TREET 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
TRG 90.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.21%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By 49.8 (1.18%)
BR30 15,489 Increased By 247.4 (1.62%)
KSE100 42,418 Increased By 223 (0.53%)
KSE30 16,029 Increased By 102.4 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

Reuters Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 11:44am
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement will be made on Thursday, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The island nation, struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, had sought up to $3 billion from the IMF.

Spokespersons for the IMF and the Sri Lankan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sri Lanka says IMF bailout talks in ‘final stage’

Staff-level agreements are typically subject to the approval of the IMF management and its executive board, after which the recipient nations get access to funds.

A visiting IMF team held talks with Sri Lankan government officials, including the treasury secretary, late into the night on Tuesday to address concerns on the political front, the sources said.

Most of the technical details had been agreed to beforehand.

The country of 22 million was plunged into political crisis last month when then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after a popular uprising against an acute shortage of basic goods and sky-high prices.

Rajapaksa was replaced by six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also heads the finance department and held several rounds of talks with the IMF team.

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lankan government Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

US announces $30m aid

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

Read more stories