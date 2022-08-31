AGL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.83%)
ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
AVN 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
EFERT 83.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.7%)
EPCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (4.31%)
FCCL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.47%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.02%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 29.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.82%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
OGDC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.12%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
UNITY 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 51.4 (1.22%)
BR30 15,488 Increased By 245.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 42,432 Increased By 236.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,036 Increased By 109.1 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World hails ‘one-of-a-kind’ ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 10:52am
Follow us

PARIS: Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who played a major role in ending the Cold War, died in Moscow on Tuesday aged 91.

World leaders were quick to pay tribute to the man who oversaw the collapse of the USSR, a pivotal turning point in world history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin expressed his “deep sympathies” over Gorbachev’s death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

Peskov added that Putin, a former KGB agent who had an ambiguous relationship with Gorbachev, will send a telegram of condolences to the late leader’s family and friends on Wednesday morning.

UN chief Antonio Guterres

Guterres in a statement praised Gorbachev as “a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history” and “did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed Gorbachev as a “trusted and respected leader” who “opened the way for a free Europe”.

His “crucial role” in bringing down the Iron Curtain, which symbolised the division of the world into communist and capitalist blocs, and ending the Cold War left a legacy “we will not forget”, she wrote on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron described Gorbachev as a “man of peace” on Twitter early Wednesday, saying he “opened a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history”.

UK PM Boris Johnson

The British leader said he “always admired the courage and integrity” Gorbachev showed to bring the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.

“In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all,” he said in a Twitter post, referring to Moscow’s offensive in its former Soviet neighbour.

Comments

1000 characters

World hails ‘one-of-a-kind’ ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

US announces $30m aid

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

Read more stories