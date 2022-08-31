AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
AVN 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
EFERT 83.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.59%)
EPCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (4.31%)
FCCL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.47%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 29.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.82%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
OGDC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.1%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
UNITY 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.05%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By 50.4 (1.2%)
BR30 15,492 Increased By 249.8 (1.64%)
KSE100 42,428 Increased By 232.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,033 Increased By 106.1 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden calls Gorbachev ‘rare leader’ who made world safer

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 10:28am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away in Moscow aged 91, as a “rare leader” who made the world a safer place.

“These were the acts of a rare leader - one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it,” Biden said in a statement, referring to Gorbachev’s democratic reforms. “The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.”

“Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision,” Biden added.

Gorbachev’s death was announced on Tuesday by Russian news agencies, who said Gorbachev had died at a central hospital in Moscow “after a serious and long illness”.

Gorbachev, in power between 1985 and 1991, helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

His life was one of the most influential of his times, and his reforms as Soviet leader transformed his country and allowed Eastern Europe to free itself from Soviet rule.

Other prominent US figures also weighed in on Gorbachev’s legacy Tuesday.

Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 91

“History will remember Mikhail Gorbachev as a giant who steered his great nation towards democracy,” said former US Secretary of State James Baker III, who negotiated with Gorbachev in the final years of the Cold War. “He played the critical role in a peaceful conclusion of the Cold War by his decision against using force to hold the empire together … The free world misses him greatly.”

In a statement on Twitter, the Reagan Institute described Gorbachev as “a man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan’s who ended up becoming a friend.”

Twitter US president Joe Biden US-Soviet relations Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev US Secretary of State James Baker III

Comments

1000 characters

Biden calls Gorbachev ‘rare leader’ who made world safer

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

US announces $30m aid

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

Read more stories