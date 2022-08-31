Army to help rebuild houses: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa said that the scale of devastation from floods is ‘massive’ especially in Sindh and urged for international aid to overcome challenges in an aftermath of floods.

COAS Bajwa vowed to rebuild houses for the flood affectees as he and other army officials met with the flood survivors during his visit to Swat, said a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Flood affectees including women and children, were rescued by the army aviation helicopters today from Kalam to Kanju areas of Swat.

COAS spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out when they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return.

COAS also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat. COAS appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during crisis and saving precious lives.

Talking to the media, he said that the National Flood Response Centre would operate on the lines of NCOC. The centre would compile data from across the country and coordinate efforts for the rehabilitation of the affectees.

He said that Sindh and Balochistan have been hit the hardest in this year’s floods and there is a dire need for tents there. The army chief said the evacuation efforts in Kalam are under way.

