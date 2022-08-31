AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

Four aircraft carrying relief goods arrive from Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 06:52am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday received four aircraft from Turkey carrying relief goods in an expression of solidarity and support during tough times of flood.

The consignments sent by the Turkish government are part of a commitment by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend all kinds of support to the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the flights carrying humanitarian assistance. Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu handed over the items to the Pakistani officials. The relief goods include tents, medicines, food items, and other essential stuff.

