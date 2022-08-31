PDWP approves eight road development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,976.413 million.

These schemes were cleared in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over the meeting.

The approved development schemes included rehabilitation of road from Bahawalnagar to Arifwala road length 17 Km Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 631.246 million.

The rehabilitation of road from Chishtian to Haroonabad via Pull Murad length 26.40 Km District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 1,387.610 million and rehabilitation of road from Minchinabad to Dhak Pattan road length 17.00 Km Tehsil Minchinabad District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 875.019 million were approved in the meeting.

The rehabilitation of Luddan Karam Pur road in District Vehari at the cost of Rs. 670.67 million was also cleared. The widening of Vehari Mailsi Kahror Pacca Lodhran Road Section Mailsi City to District Boundary Vehari at the cost of Rs. 996.832 million was also approved.

The rehabilitation of Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala length 48 km, District Multan, at the cost of Rs. 2,525.198 million, and rehabilitation of road from Choubara to Nawan Kot road, length 23.10 km, District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 917.570 million was approved. The rehabilitation of road from Karor to Behal, length 18 km District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 972.268 million was approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

