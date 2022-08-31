AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDWP approves eight road development schemes

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:03am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,976.413 million.

These schemes were cleared in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over the meeting.

The approved development schemes included rehabilitation of road from Bahawalnagar to Arifwala road length 17 Km Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 631.246 million.

The rehabilitation of road from Chishtian to Haroonabad via Pull Murad length 26.40 Km District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 1,387.610 million and rehabilitation of road from Minchinabad to Dhak Pattan road length 17.00 Km Tehsil Minchinabad District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 875.019 million were approved in the meeting.

The rehabilitation of Luddan Karam Pur road in District Vehari at the cost of Rs. 670.67 million was also cleared. The widening of Vehari Mailsi Kahror Pacca Lodhran Road Section Mailsi City to District Boundary Vehari at the cost of Rs. 996.832 million was also approved.

The rehabilitation of Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala length 48 km, District Multan, at the cost of Rs. 2,525.198 million, and rehabilitation of road from Choubara to Nawan Kot road, length 23.10 km, District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 917.570 million was approved. The rehabilitation of road from Karor to Behal, length 18 km District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 972.268 million was approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDWP road development schemes Planning & Development Board

Comments

1000 characters

PDWP approves eight road development schemes

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

US announces $30m aid

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

Bilawal’s appeal generates ‘Rs1.03trn aid in one hour’

Blinken aide due next month

Read more stories