Pakistan

Shujaat seeks action against ‘violators of national interest’

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:04am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has demanded strong action against the violators of national interest.

Reacting to the audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, he said no one, irrespective of his influence, should be spared if evidence is found against him. The people of Paksitan would not forgive them, he added.

Meanwhile, he said, the focus should not be shifted from the plight of flood-victims and everyone should take part in relief activities while staying above his political affiliation. He has also expressed his gratitude towards Overseas Pakistanis for funding the relief operations.

PMLQ PTI leaders Shujaat Hussain

