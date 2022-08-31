Shujaat seeks action against ‘violators of national interest’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has demanded strong action against the violators of national interest.

Reacting to the audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, he said no one, irrespective of his influence, should be spared if evidence is found against him. The people of Paksitan would not forgive them, he added.

Meanwhile, he said, the focus should not be shifted from the plight of flood-victims and everyone should take part in relief activities while staying above his political affiliation. He has also expressed his gratitude towards Overseas Pakistanis for funding the relief operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022