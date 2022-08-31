AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Iron ore drops

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:21am
MANILA: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures dropped below $100 a tonne on Tuesday, while spot prices slumped to the lowest in a week, pressured by renewed worries over Covid-19 curbs and steel output restrictions in top producer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 4.1% to 688.50 yuan ($99.51) a tonne, the weakest since Aug. 23.

Steel prices also stretched losses after authorities in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut the world’s largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb a Covid -19 outbreak.

