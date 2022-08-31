Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

400 bales of Bahawlpur were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 600 bales of Hasilpur were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of MianChannu , 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 22,800 per maund, 600 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 22,600 per maund and 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 23,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

