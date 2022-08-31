Nepra holds consultative session on CTBCM regulatory framework

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday held a consultative session titled “CTBCM Regulatory Framework and Opportunities for Industries” with the representatives of All-Pakistan Cement Manufacturer Association (APCMA) and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Companies.

The purpose of the session was to enhance awareness amongst the potential bulk power consumers (1MW or above) about the competitive wholesale electricity market that commenced in Pakistan on May 31, 2022. The session was attended by a large number of professionals and experts from APCMA, FMCGs and power sector.

Inaugurating the session, Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H Farooqi highlighted the importance of CTBCM and how it represents a paradigm shift in the power sector of Pakistan.

The chairman also informed the participants that CTBCM will provide an opportunity to the industry to purchase power from suppliers of choice at mutually agreed rates. Furthermore, the CTBCM includes other institutional and regulatory reforms to bring much needed efficiency, transparency and accountability in the power sector.

He further elaborated that the Cement Manufacturing and FMCG Companies can benefit greatly from the competitive market and that this session is aimed at exploring new avenues.

The session included detailed presentation by officers of Nepra and CPPA-G on the policy, regulatory, legal and institutional aspects of CTBCM followed by detailed Q&A session.

