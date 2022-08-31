AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Minimising human losses: NDMA asked to prepare SOPs

Published 31 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to prepare comprehensive SOPs in collaboration with the provincial disaster management authorities to minimise human losses.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a Flood Relief Committee meeting at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the NDMA who briefed the minister on the latest flood situation in the country.

During the briefing, the NDMA informed the Minister that during the last 24-hour heavy storm was reported in Lahore, and in other parts of Punjab less rain was reported. Similarly, it was informed that during the last 24 hours total, 75 people were killed due to flood which includes 53 in Sindh, 16 in the KPK, five in GB, and two in Balochistan.

The minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to immediately prepare maps of each affected district in order to assess the exact location and number of shelter less people.

During the briefing, the minister also directed the Secretary Health to hold a meeting with provinces over the latest health situation in the affected areas and then give a detailed briefing to the committee on Wednesday.

“The health authorities are directed to immediately figure out what steps have been taken so far to provide medical assistance and health cover to the affected people particularly protection from waterborne diseases which emerge in flood-affected areas after water recedes,” said the minister while directing the stakeholders to expedite the relief activities to provide maximum relief to the flood-affected people.

