Aug 30, 2022
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Swat, meets people rescued by army: ISPR

  • COAS appreciates Peshawar Corps for its effective and timely response during the crisis and for saving precious lives, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:03pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Tuesday flood-hit areas of Swat and met women, children, elders, and other people who were rescued today by the army, the military's media wing said.

"COAS Bajwa spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pak Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement added that COAS also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela, and Matta areas of Swat.

COAS appreciated Peshawar Corps for its effective and timely response during the crisis and for saving precious lives, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support the Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said: “These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergRelentless monsoon rains in Pakistan have submerged a third of the country underwater and claimed more than 1,100 lives.

Flood emergency: UN announces flash appeal for $160m to assist Pakistan

The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.

In the south and west, dry land is limited, with displaced people crammed onto elevated highways and railroad tracks to escape the flooded plains.ency education, protection, and health support.”

