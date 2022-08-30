AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
EFERT 82.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.33%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.74%)
FCCL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FLYNG 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.56%)
GTECH 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.47%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
TPL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.83%)
TREET 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
TRG 93.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.26%)
BR30 15,533 Decreased By -58 (-0.37%)
KSE100 42,454 Decreased By -50.1 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,054 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close higher on energy, tech boost

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2022 12:06pm

Australian shares settled higher on Tuesday, as Woodside Energy boosted energy stocks after declaring a record interim dividend, and tech heavyweights gained following a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5% higher at 6,998.3, recouping some of the losses suffered on Monday in its worst session since June 30.

On Monday, shares fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s promise of policy “pain” to contain inflation quashed hopes that the U.S. central bank would ride to the rescue of markets as so often in the past.

“Energy producers and earnings-related announcements led today’s rebound in the market,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

“But for the rest of the week, the broader theme that is likely to shape market direction is Powell’s comments, which were heavily and unequivocally tilted towards continued tighter monetary policy.”

Shares of Woodside Energy rose 3.8% to their highest since July 2, 2019, before paring some gains to close up 1.5%.

The gas producer more than tripled its interim dividend payout and posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm.

Australia shares record worst day in 9 weeks after Powell comments

The broader energy sub-index climbed 1.4%, also benefiting from higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, BHP said its shareholders had sought inclusion of climate sensitivity analysis in financial statements from 2023, and consistency on climate policy. Shares of the company closed down 0.6%.

Shares of Mineral Resources hit a record high and topped gains on the benchmark index, a day after the company posted annual results. Brokerage Jefferies raised its price target for the stock, while UBS re-iterated its “buy” rating.

Technology shares jumped 1.8%, regaining some of the losses recorded on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 1.2% to 11,648.65.

Dairy producer a2 Milk Co extended gains driven by better-than-expected annual results, and hit its highest since February.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close higher on energy, tech boost

Intra-day update: rupee makes gains following IMF programme revival

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

IMF revives EFF amid nasty govt-PTI clatter

Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail petition in sedition case

Oil edges down as inflation expected to impact fuel demand

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

Pakistan optimistic of Shaheen Afridi playing World Cup after London rehab

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Read more stories