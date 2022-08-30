AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38%

PSO – earnings pouring

BR Research Published 30 Aug, 2022 08:39am

The oil marketing companies have seen robust sales of petroleum products in most ofFY22.Higher volumes as well as higher petroleum product prices were the key factors behind PSO’s revenue growth in FY22. The financial performance of Pakistan State Oil Limited (PSX: PSO) for FY22 shows that the largest oil marketing company saw a whopping increase in its profitability, which stemmed a fat topline. The volumes for PSO’s products MS, HSD, and FO grew by 15 percent, 26 percent, and 62 percent, respectively – year-on-year. Noticeable growth in volumes also helped PSO grow its market share in all the three products.

PSO’s gross profit growth was whopping primarily due to significant inventory gains on the back of increasing oil prices. Other income increased by 32 percent year-on-year owed to higher interest received on delayed payments. On the expenses side, the distribution and marketing expenses remained lower. However, staggering growth in other expenses (approximately three times) was most likely due to exchange losses. Finance cost decline in FY22 due to lower late payment surcharge.

PSO’s operating profits grew by more than 183 percent year-on-year in FY22 with support from other income as well as the topline and gross profit growth. PSO’s bottom-line surged by almost three times in FY22 where much of the growth came from volumetric growth andinventory gains, reviving consumption and demand of petroleum products, price increase, higher other income as well as the company’s increased retail footprint and market share.

PSO petroleum products income Pakistan State Oil Limited

Comments

1000 characters

PSO – earnings pouring

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories