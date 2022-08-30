AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Relief goods from Turkiye arrive

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan has received over 50 tons of relief goods from Turkey for flood victims during the last 24 hours.

Three aircraft of the Turk Air force loaded with over 50 tons of relief goods landed at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) during the last 24 hours. The consignments sent by the Turkish government include tents, medicines, food items, and other essentials. Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan and provincial minister Saeed Ghani received the relief goods from Cemal Sangu, Turkish Consul General in Karachi.

The relief goods came after a phone call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to Pakistan in this difficult time. Needless to say, the Turkish Red Crescent is already working in Balochistan, one of the hardest-hit provinces, providing clean water and food to the thousands of flood victims.

The unprecedented floods caused by the historic torrential rains have badly hit four provinces and inundated half of the country. Over 1,000 people were killed since mid-June, however, a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country completely vanished from the scene.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tayyip Erdogan Shehbaz Sharif flood victims Turkish government Floods in Pakistan Relief goods from Turkiye

