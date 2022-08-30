Germany to provide food aid to 1,000 families for two months in Lasbela district

KARACHI: An emergency food relief project was signed by the German Consul General, Holger Ziegeler and the CEO of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Dr Shahnawaz Khan on Monday in Karachi to provide food aid for 1,000 families for two months in Lasbela district, Balochistan.

After the signing ceremony, the Consul General remarked: “This will help flood-stricken families with their immediate nutrition needs and allow them to focus on other pressing issues.” Dr Shahnawaz added: “We appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany! The disaster is so extensive that GoP and NGOs need the help of the international community as well so that we can address rehabilitation through education, health and clean drinking water.”

The funds were made available by the German Federal Foreign Office’s Humanitarian Assistance on appeal from the Consulate General. The German Government is working closely with Pakistani authorities, international organizations and NGOs on further assistance.

Recent deadliest monsoon flash floods has struck various of districts in Balochistan Province since 4th July 2022. Balochistan flood death toll has risen to 247 as of 28th August 2022.

