Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Engr. Khalid Pervez, Chairman IEEEP, Karachi Centre

TEXT: Having the 11th IEEEP Fair is no ordinary feat: it reflects continued efforts of all who made it possible through their dedication and commitment. My sincere appreciations for the efforts, time and energy put in by several professionals from IEEEP and the Event Manager, Badar Expo Solutions who have ventured to establish IEEEP Fair as a yearly hallmark event with practically no parallel in the country. Yes, it couldn’t be held in the last two years due to Covid pandemic, but that’s an exception.

IEEEP Fair provides a great opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, and system integrators to showcase their latest products and services to consultants, procurement professionals from public and private sectors, contractors, engineers from utilities, academia, etc.

I’m happy to state that as for our traditions, we are organizing three seminars with the IEEEP Fairon important topics pertinent to our industry at large. One of the seminars will address Make in Pakistan which is an extremely important subject for our long-term economic stability and growth.

I most sincerely thank all the exhibitors and sponsors who have joined hands with us in furthering the profession of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Thanks are also due to the print and electronic media for their coverage of this event.

