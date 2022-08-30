AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Aug 30, 2022
Pakistan

Loss of lives in floods: Saudi king, crown prince condole with President Alvi

INP Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have expressed their condolences and sympathies to President Dr Arif Alvi over the loss of lives and injuries to people in the recent floods that inundated different regions of Pakistan.

“In his cable, the King expressed profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the President of Pakistan, families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing the deceased Allah Almighty’s mercy and forgiveness, their relatives every patience, and the injured a speedy recovery and appealing to Allah Almighty to preserve the President and people of Pakistan against any harm.”

The contents of the cable shared by President of Pakistan’s Press Wing and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

While in his cable, the Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister expressed his profound sorrow and sincere sympathy with the President of Pakistan and the families of deceased. He also prayed for the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured people.

