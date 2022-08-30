Court to announce verdict on Gill’s pre-arrest bail today

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday reserved its verdict on the post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill, and said it would be announced on Tuesday (today).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, while hearing the case, reserved his judgment after hearing the arguments of Gill’s counsel Burhan Moazzam and that of special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Gill’s lawyers told the court that his client is ready to apologise for his controversial remarks but no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for treason.

At the start of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case presented the record before the court. Gill’s lawyer requested the court to see the record submitted by police to know about the evidence against his client.

The court directed the police to show the record to the defence counsel. The special prosecutor, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, requested the court to direct the defence counsel to not take pictures of the case record.

He also told the court that they cannot show the supplementary challan of the case to the defence lawyer.

On this, the judge remarked that the supplementary challan should not be shown but the rest of the record may be shown. He then announced a short break.

After the break, Gill’s lawyer told the court the police did not show the statement recorded under Section 161. They have mentioned 12 witnesses and requested the court to direct the prosecution to show statements recorded under 161, he said.

The judge then called the IO and directed him to show the defence counsel all the statements recorded under 161 and who had given what statement.

Gill’s lawyers objected to police’s reluctance for not showing Gill’s initial statement.

At this, the court directed the police to show Gill's initial statement to the defense lawyer.

While arguing before the court, a case was registered against his client on August 8 at the complaint of Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, in which, the PTI leader was accused of dividing the forces.

He said that after the registration of the case five more people were nominated in the case.

He further told the court that Gill never thought about committing treason. The case against Gill was registered on the basis of picking points from different parts of the transcript of his client’s statement, he said, adding that if there is any misunderstanding somewhere in the entire statement the accused was ready to clear it.

The PTI leader’s lawyer told the court that his client is ready to apologise for his controversial remarks but no one has the right to charge him with inciting rebellion by simply picking up different points from the statement.

During the hearing, the video regarding Gill’s statement and anchors’ questions was played in the courtroom.

He further argued that Gill never said that those below the rank of brigadier should not obey their generals. His client is not mad. He cannot even think of saying something like that, Gill’s counsel said, adding that his client was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in his statement.

The counsel said that an incorrect tweet was posted after the army aviation helicopter crash and it later went viral. There is no fault of Shahbaz Gill in that, he said. He said that his client even demanded punishment over the incorrect tweet. The purpose of the strategic media cell is to create a rift between the PTI and the army, he said.

During the hearing, the defense lawyer showed the official Twitter account of Gill to the judge. His client had written in his tweet that do not believe in false news, he said, adding that it is clear from his tweet that he did not issue a statement against the army.

He said that the PML-N insists that Gill has committed treason against the army. “How can they give a meaning of their choice to Gill’s remarks?” he asked.

“My client is standing by the Army,” he said, adding that his client aims to increase the prestige of the army. Gill told the government that some of your actions are going in the wrong direction. Has the government issued any notification regarding Ghulam Murtaza? he asked. Has the government issued any order to register a case of sedition?

After completion of the arguments of the defense counsel, the special prosecutor while arguing before the court said the words used in the title of the case were never used by anyone. The accused used words about bureaucracy, the prosecutor said.

He said that bureaucracy is the machinery of the government, it was told not to obey the orders of the government. If the bureaucracy will not obey the order of the government, then who will, Abbasi further argued?

Abbasi said that the accused systematically spoke against the officers of the Pakistan Army. The accused words attempted mutiny in Pakistan Army, he said, adding that the accused tried to involve Pakistan Army in politics.

He said that due to Gill’s statement the sentiments of officers from the rank of the soldier to the brigadier were hurt. Attempting to incite sedition is also sedition, he said, adding that urging the officer to not obey the order is an attempt of rebellion in the institution. The content of the FIR was written after looking at all the aspects, he said, adding that treason has clearly been committed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022