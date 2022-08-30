AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agri sector hit badly by floods, says SAU vice chancellor

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, the vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), has said that while agriculture and livestock sectors have been badly affected by recent rains, there will be negative effects for about 100,000 students studying in universities.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the free veterinary medical camp for rain-related diseases in cattle, established by the university’s Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr Fateh Marri said that due to recent rains the agriculture of Sindh has been seriously damaged, especially the cotton crop, and in the coming cotton season “we will not even be able to get cotton seeds, while we will have to import cotton for our textile industry”.

“Shortly we will have to face various problems including lack of certified seeds of wheat, vegetables, oilseeds, and other crops, while we will have to give importance to late varieties and alternative crops,” he added.

Dr Marri said that experts will have to play a responsible role to get the farmers of Sindh and the country out of the economic crisis, and the cattle are also facing a lot of problems due to this rain.

He said that the university’s veterinary experts have diagnosed skin, stomach and other diseases in animals, due to continuous exposure to dirty rainwater.

He said that due to the heavy rains in Sindh, students studying in universities will be affected the most, and poor families will not be able to pay their children's fees because of this, the future of more than one lakh children is at risk.

He said that we are in contact with various institutions including the federal, provincial governments and HEC to increase the number of free ships, student loans, Qarz-e-Hasna and scholarships for poor and affected students. He said an online conference will be held in which experts from Sindh Agriculture University and IBA Karachi will present their papers and jointly Suggestions will be made to solve the problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

agriculture sector Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Agri sector hit badly by floods, says SAU vice chancellor

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories