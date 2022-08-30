AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 29, 2022)....
Published 30 Aug, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 29, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     2.30914   2.32114   2.32400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       2.52386   2.38671   2.52386   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.06957   2.95771   3.06957   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       3.56643   3.54757   3.56886   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        4.12329   4.01586   4.12329   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

