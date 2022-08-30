Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 29, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.30914 2.32114 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.52386 2.38671 2.52386 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.06957 2.95771 3.06957 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.56643 3.54757 3.56886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.12329 4.01586 4.12329 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
