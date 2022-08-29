AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB should raise rates at steady pace, chief economist says

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:07pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank should raise interest rates at a “steady pace” until the end of its hiking cycle, partly to maintain room to correct the policy path if circumstances change, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points to zero in July.

While a similar move was expected in September until very recently, a host of policymakers have made the case for a larger hike due to the worsening inflation outlook.

“A steady pace - that is neither too slow nor too fast – in closing the gap to the terminal rate is important for several reasons,” Lane said, without expressing a preference for the Sept. 8 policy decision.

“The appropriate size of the individual increments will be larger the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target,” he told a conference in Barcelona.

While the “terminal” rate is an open question, policymakers have said the ECB should get to the neutral rate, which neither stimulates nor cools the economy, somewhere around the turn of the year. This rate is estimated at around 1.5% to 2%, suggesting a hike at every remaining policy meeting this year.

ECB needs another big rate hike in September, Kazaks says

“While upside risks to inflation are currently more intense than downside risks, if the incoming data … call for a downward shift in the terminal rate, this would be easier to handle under a step-by-step approach,” Lane said.

“A multi-step adjustment path towards the terminal rate also makes it easier to undertake mid-course corrections if circumstances change.”

Lane also noted that even if current inflation is high, indicators of longer term expectations remain close to the ECB’s 2% target as economic players appear to understand that temporary factors behind the surge will fade and the ECB will do its job.

ECB European Central Bank ECB policymakers

Comments

1000 characters

ECB should raise rates at steady pace, chief economist says

Pakistan’s future hinges upon solar, wind power generation: PM Shehbaz

Sixth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

After over 700-point fall, KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Petty moves by PTI jeopardising IMF programme: Miftah Ismail

Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL

ECP directs Imran Khan to submit reply in Tosha Khana case by Sept 7

Saudi Arabia may cut October crude prices for Asia

IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

Economic hit from floods in Pakistan to cost at least $10bn: Miftah Ismail

Iran says nuclear deal ‘meaningless’ without end to watchdog’s probe

Read more stories