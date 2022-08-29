AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
30 feared dead as boat capsizes in Sehwan

  • 4 bodies recovered, 7 people rescued alive
BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2022 01:47pm

30 people are feared dead as a boat overturned in Bilawalpur village area of Sehwan on Monday, reported Aaj News.

The boat capsized after water flowed on board and could not be drained on time. The authorities have recovered 4 bodies that included 2 women and 2 children while 7 people were rescued alive.

The search for the remaining passengers is underway.

In July 2022, 20 people died and another 30 went missing after a boat carrying over 100 people capsized in a river in central Pakistan.

At least 20 die, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Sadiqabad

The overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it overturned in the Indus river in the district of Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement.

Nearly 90 people were rescued by divers and the passengers were mostly women and children.

Most of the survivors were men who managed to swim ashore, they said.

At least eight fishermen missing after boats capsizes near Thatta

In January, eight fishermen went missing after two boats carrying 38 people capsized near Keti Bandar in Thatta.

The vessels capsized due to strong winds in the Hijamro Creek area near Keti Bandar in Thatta.

