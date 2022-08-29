AGL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.59%)
ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.18%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.17%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.3%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.42%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.72%)
GGGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.94%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
LOTCHEM 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.82%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.91%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.74%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.49%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.89%)
PRL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
TELE 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.31%)
TPL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
TPLP 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.15%)
TREET 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.76%)
TRG 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-4.1%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.53%)
WAVES 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,179 Decreased By -89.6 (-2.1%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -423.5 (-2.72%)
KSE100 41,850 Decreased By -741.3 (-1.74%)
KSE30 15,812 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42%

Shell Pakistan – profitability up

BR Research Published 29 Aug, 2022 08:36am

Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL) announced its financial performance for 1HFY22 with a massive growth in earnings. The oil marketing multinational company saw it earning improve in 2021 as well with higher volumetric sales during the year. The OMC’s sales in the ongoing year continue to show better volumetric sales of the petroleum products. Shell Pakistan’s revenues for 1HCY22 grew by 82 percent year-on-year, while 2QCY22 revenues were double on a year-on-year basis driven by volumetric sales as well prices. Of the petroleum products, the growth is driven by the retail product Shell V Power, which is a market leader in the premium fuel category. A surge in revenues for SHEL also emanated higher lubricants sales.

Shell’s profits for 1HCY22 stood at Rs7.5 billion, higher than its annual profit of Rs4.5 billion in 2021, and a growth of over three times on a year-on-year basis. The company’s earnings were however cut short by whopping increase in other expenses, which is likely to have come from higher exchange losses, whereas finance cost remained moderate.

Additionally, the company declared that it will be terminating its aviation business across the country. In the moment, Shell Pakistan conducts its aviation-related operations at a total of four airports across Pakistan: Nawabshah Airport, Quetta International Airport, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport in Sukkur, and Jinnah Airport in Karachi. However it has decided to hand the aviation operations to the CAA or relevant stakeholder.

