NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has overruled a verdict by Wafaqi Mohtasib in a two and a half decades old case, and directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to award compensation to the aggrieved party in a land dispute facing delay for the last so many years.

The president reprimanded NHA for causing unnecessary delay to implement the award announced 25 years ago and directed it to pay the due amount to the citizens within 45 days.

He pointed out that it was not a matter of measurement and assessment of land or any other nitty-gritty, but implementation and payment of the awarded compensation as per the orders of NHA in 1997.

He highlighted that this aspect was not factored in by the Mohtasib while passing the impugned orders, and held that since the award of 1997 had not been challenged by either party, therefore, it attained finality and NHA was bound to pay the assessed amount as per law.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib in its decision had declined to intervene and provide relief to the complainant, saying the matter needed site visit, measurement of land and detailed examination of both documentary and oral evidence.

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

The NHA had acquired a land of 11-Kanal and 10-Marlas from three citizens for the construction of road (N-5).

It had announced an award for 8-shops in 1994 which was accepted by the complainants under protest pending the award for remaining 35 shops.

Afterwards, measurement of the remaining shops was done, the assessment was made by NHA, and an award was announced on 17 December 1997 but remained unimplemented.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainants approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib in 2021 to seek compensation for the remaining shops, but the Mohtasib disposed of the matter without providing any relief.

Subsequently, the complainants filed a representation with the president against the decision of the Mohtasib. The president overruled the decision and directed NHA to work out the balance compensation and pay the amount as per the award within 45 days.

