Turkiye sending relief goods for flood victims today

ISLAMABAD: The brother Islamic country Turkiye is dispatching two planes of relief goods for flood victims of Pakistan on Monday.

This was stated by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday. She said that the planes would land at Karachi Airport and Turkiye counsel general would deliver relief goods to the Pakistani authorities.

The flood aid includes tents, medicines and other necessary things. There is possibility that Turkiye would dispatch more aid in the coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and informed the latter about the large-scale devastation in the wake of recent floods and torrential rains.