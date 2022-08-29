AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All set for APC on flood situation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday convened an all parties’ conference (APC) excluding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the largest opposition party which is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today (Monday) to chalk out a joint strategy to deal with damages caused by devastating floods.

In wake of the floods which have claimed over 1000 lives besides displacing millions across the country and caused massive loss to the national economy, it needed a unified response as the natural calamity wreaked havoc in all parts of the country.

On the one hand, the government calls for unified response to deal with the damages done by the floods while on the other it is still silent over inviting PTI which governs majority areas of the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan has said that his party would collect huge donations for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas.

A senior PML-N leader who declined to be named said that extending invitation to PTI to participate is futile as it will not attend the moot no matter how important it is.

He said that the federal government would make all-out efforts for reconstruction of flood affected areas as millions of people have been left homeless who needed shelters on war footing as winter is approaching.

“We’ll chalk out a strategy to help people from all over the country who have been affected from the recent floods,” he added

He said that the prime minister convened the APC to devise short and long-term strategy to deal with the situation, arising out of the torrential rains and flash floods in the country.

However, Khurram Sher Zaman, a PTI MPA from Sindh, in a tweet, criticized the government for not inviting PTI to the APC wrote: “Crime Minister holding APC on floods but doesn’t invite the largest party in the country, PTI. I ask the public and media, who is playing politics on floods now? This is proof of pettiness of Imported Govt & PDM”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister PTI flood victims flood situation Flood affected areas of Pakistan Floods in Pakistan APC

Comments

1000 characters

All set for APC on flood situation

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories