Aug 29, 2022
14 applicants provided regular jobs on ombudsman’s order

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:45am

LAHORE: As many as 14 applicants from different districts have been provided with regular jobs in provincial government departments after the involvement of the Office of Ombudsman Punjab.

According to details, Ms Aqsa Naz of Nankana Sahib has been recruited as a data entry operator in grade 12 in Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions in Lahore while Syed Mohsin Qurban of the provincial metropolis has been recruited as accounts assistant in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in grade 11 after the involvement of ombudsman office.

As a result of the intervention of the ombudsman office, Anam Ali of Lahore has been appointed to the forests department, Aoun Muhammad of Bahawalpur to the metropolitan corporation Bahawalpur, Muhammad Asad of Mianwali to the deputy commissioner’s office, Osama Akram of Gujranwala to the local government & community development department, Shahbaz Jabbar Khan to the district education authority Rajanpur and Muhammad Aftab of Vehari has been hired in grade-11 as a junior clerk in the highways department, the spokesman added.

In the meantime, Adnan Hussain of Jhelum has been recruited as a water carrier in grade one in the police department while the son of another applicant from Gujranwala namely Hameedan Bibi has been hired as a naib qasid in the education department along with payment of Rs 878,232 as pension arrears.

The spokesman further explained that Mohammad Umar Abrar of Multan and Ghulam Ali of Jhang have been employed as naib qasid in the office of the director agriculture water management and district council Jhang, Ali Khan of Bhakkar as cattle attendant in the livestock department and Ehtsham Ahmad of Faisalabad has been employed as patwari in the revenue department.

As a result of the action of the Office of Ombudsman Punjab on another request, the secondary health department has posted paramedical staff in the trauma centre of Wazirabad to ensure medical facilities for the locals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

