AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone in Sialkot

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:44am

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company will establish state of the art industrial zone on 12 hundred acres at Suhan Wali in Sialkot.

CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed along with the team visited Sialkot on the directions of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal. Ali Moazzam Syed met the senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Usman Dar and delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and gave them a detailed briefing about development on Sialkot Industrial Zone.

Ali Moazzam Syed told that the acquisition of land has been started and the task for preparing feasibility report has been assigned to Nespak. He further told that keeping in view the nature and need of the industry clusters will be formed in the industrial zone. Apart from this, separate grid station and water treatment plant will also be constructed.

President Sialkot Chamber Imran Akbar and other representatives expressed their satisfaction on the progress of the industrial zone and assured all possible cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar said that due to its excellent location and facilities, Sialkot Industrial Estate will prove to be a game changer project not only for Sialkot but also for Central Punjab. This project will not only benefit the industrialists but also contribute to provide thousands of new jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIEDMC industrial zone in Sialkot CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed

Comments

1000 characters

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone in Sialkot

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories