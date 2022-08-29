PIEDMC to establish industrial zone in Sialkot

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company will establish state of the art industrial zone on 12 hundred acres at Suhan Wali in Sialkot.

CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed along with the team visited Sialkot on the directions of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal. Ali Moazzam Syed met the senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Usman Dar and delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and gave them a detailed briefing about development on Sialkot Industrial Zone.

Ali Moazzam Syed told that the acquisition of land has been started and the task for preparing feasibility report has been assigned to Nespak. He further told that keeping in view the nature and need of the industry clusters will be formed in the industrial zone. Apart from this, separate grid station and water treatment plant will also be constructed.

President Sialkot Chamber Imran Akbar and other representatives expressed their satisfaction on the progress of the industrial zone and assured all possible cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar said that due to its excellent location and facilities, Sialkot Industrial Estate will prove to be a game changer project not only for Sialkot but also for Central Punjab. This project will not only benefit the industrialists but also contribute to provide thousands of new jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022