Jazz pledges Rs1bn for flood relief efforts

Press Release Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:58am

KARACHI: Jazz, jointly with its digital financial services JazzCash and sister concern Mobilink Microfinance Bank, has pledged PKR 1 billion towards flood relief efforts through much needed emergency supplies and more significantly in kind telecom services. The support will include short to mid-term initiatives extending over 12 months.

As part of this immediate rollout, Jazz will work closely with NGOs and the government for distribution of emergency supplies including shelter, food items, and medical supplies. The relief response also facilitates Jazz customers to direct their charitable donations via SMS and JazzCash. Jazz employees will also be voluntarily contributing to the nationwide relief effort.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “During this unprecedented time, while our thoughts and prayers are with the flood-affectees, we are also committed to ensure connectivity to aid relief efforts and extend a helping hand to our fellow citizens in terms of emergency supplies. For us it’s an obligation to respond to Pakistan’s time of need and we will go all the way in restoring the lives of those affected.”

Since connectivity is a lifeline during any crisis, a significant part of the support will be focused on continuing zero-rated and subsidized services for access to emergency care, rescue helplines. The company has also accelerated the sign-up process for JazzCash mobile wallets so that relief can be provided urgently by donors directly to local community members most impacted by the floods.

Jazz has been at the forefront of solving every crisis in Pakistan for the past 27 years and the recent flood is no exception in stepping up its national responsibility.

