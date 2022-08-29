Floods disaster: PIA to airlift relief goods free of cost

KARACHI: In order to play it’s part in the national level relief efforts undertaken for the flood affectees in Sindh and Balochistan, PIA announced that it will airlift all the humanitarian relief goods on free of cost basis in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

CEO PIA has passed on relevant instructions to its Cargo Division’s team for immediate compliance and has nominated focal persons at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airport’s Cargo Offices for the coordination and uplift of relief goods. PIA spokesperson said that PIA has finalized all arrangements for uplift of relief goods. Initially, PIA will only accept Relief goods from NDMA representatives and will deliver the relief goods to the designated NDMA officials only.

PIA as the national flag carrier and organization always steps forward in the time of need and will continue to provide all support within its reach for the relief efforts and the relief uplift will continue till 9th September 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022