Sterling set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

LONDON: The British pound fell on Friday, on track for a weekly loss after a hawkish speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted the dollar.

The dollar index strengthened after Powell said the US economy will need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control. Powell gave no indication of how high interest rates might rise.

The pound-dollar pair fluctuated as the dollar reacted to Powell’s speech, hitting at one-week low of $1.1765.

At 1627 GMT, the pound was down 0.6% on the day at $1.177 , on track for a 0.5% weekly loss. The euro was up 0.7% versus the pound, with the pair at 84.865 pence per euro.

Pound-investors also assessed the likely impact of an 80% rise in British household energy bills from October to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,190) a year. The regulator Ofgem said the rise was a crisis that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government intervention.

Inflation in Britain has hit a 40-year high, and the Bank of England has warned of a lengthy recession. Some bet the rising costs will lead to more government support for households.

“Leveraged funds have increased substantially long GBP positions in recent weeks. One possibility for doing that may be the belief that the incoming UK government will act forcefully to protect UK households,” said MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny in a note to clients.

