DAKC enters into KP CM Soccer League final

APP Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

PESHAWAR: In the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League, Dara Adam Khel Football Club (DAKC) qualified for the final after defeating Shah Alam Club Peshawar by 12-11 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out semi-final played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

There was a capacity crowd present on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling battle with their cheering hands. Dara Adam Khan club has a large number of supporters who came to Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with their team from a long way and supported the players against strong Shah Alam Club in a thrilling battle.

The last three matches were played in the ongoing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League at Tahamas Khan Football Ground, in which in the first semi-final was played between Dara Adam Khel Club and Shah Alam Club Peshawar, which was very thrilling.

The match between the two teams Dara Adam Khel Club and Shah Alam Club was tied with two goals each.

The teams were also given extra-time but both teams were tied 2-2. Thus both stretched to penalty kicks wherein both awarded five each penalty kicks but the teams were tied and after sudden death both Dara Adam Khel and Shah Alam Clubs were further stretched to 12-11.

On this superb victory on penalty kicks sudden death process, Dara Adam Khel moved to the final.

