UAE offers all possible assistance to Pakistan to mitigate sufferings of flood victims

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to mitigate the suffering of flood victims in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

This assistance was offered during a telephonic conversation between UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the conversation, His Highness apprised the premier that UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies in addition to medical, pharmaceutical, tents and shelter materials.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

He expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

During the call, the premier briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for UAE's timely assistance to support the government's efforts in rescue and relief operations.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz also received a telephone call from President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The PM briefed the Turkish president on the latest situation of floods in Pakistan and the government’s efforts to provide relief on an emergency basis.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan had been enduring unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall.

President Erdogan commiserated with PM Shehbaz on loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods. He added that Turkiye would always support Pakistan.

“We are deeply saddened that the severe flood disasters, which are ongoing and intensified in the last few days in Pakistan, claimed the lives of many Pakistani brothers and sisters, and caused extensive damage," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye said in a statement.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”