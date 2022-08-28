AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Ufone provides free calls in flood-hit areas

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G is providing free calls in the flood affected areas to establish connectivity between the affected people, their loved ones and rescue personnel to facilitate relief activities.

Ufone 4G will provide free calls from Ufone-to-Ufone network and on PTCL numbers in the flood affected districts. This initiative is valid for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. Ufone customer can avail the facility by dialling *4375#.

This initiative is currently accessible to Ufone 4G users in Barkhan, Sibi, Kalat, Matiari, Bolan, Jacobabad, Mastung, Naushahro Firoz, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Musakhel, Khairpur, Naseerabad, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Jaffarabad, Larkana, Thatta, Dadu, Lasbella and Jamshoro for now.

Speaking on the development, PTCL and Ufone President and Group CEO Ufone said, “We are aware of the natural calamity that has struck in various parts of Pakistan and believe that it is our duty to extend support towards the affected community.

With the scale of devastation, we understand that a majority of the people using our network in the disaster-hit districts may not have access to mobile recharge and hope the free calls will help not only family and friends, but also authorities and relief workers to connect with people most pressed for rescue and relief.”

ptcl Pakistani Telecom Company Ufone 4G Floods in Pakistan flood affected districts

