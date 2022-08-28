LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt: Grant of division’s status to Gujrat challenged

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging a decision for grant of status of division to Gujrat.

The court directed a law officer to obtain instructions from the relevant quarters till the next hearing to be held after summer vacations.

Petitioner Chaudhry Qamar Javed contended through his counsel that the provincial government through a notification issued on August 17, 2022 gave status of separate division to Gujrat. He said the government also made Hafizabad a district of the newly carved Gujrat division.

He argued that inclusion of Hafizabad as a district of Gujrat division had been made for ulterior purposes and without taking input from any of the stakeholders who had been protesting against the step. He said the people of Hafizabad would face considerable hardships as a result.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the notification and restore the status of Hafizabad as district of Gujranwala division.

