AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt: Grant of division’s status to Gujrat challenged

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging a decision for grant of status of division to Gujrat.

The court directed a law officer to obtain instructions from the relevant quarters till the next hearing to be held after summer vacations.

Petitioner Chaudhry Qamar Javed contended through his counsel that the provincial government through a notification issued on August 17, 2022 gave status of separate division to Gujrat. He said the government also made Hafizabad a district of the newly carved Gujrat division.

He argued that inclusion of Hafizabad as a district of Gujrat division had been made for ulterior purposes and without taking input from any of the stakeholders who had been protesting against the step. He said the people of Hafizabad would face considerable hardships as a result.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the notification and restore the status of Hafizabad as district of Gujranwala division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Punjab government Grant of division’s status to Gujrat

Comments

1000 characters

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt: Grant of division’s status to Gujrat challenged

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories