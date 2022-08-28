Court summons police in plea for case against Maryam

LAHORE: A session’s court on Saturday issued notice to police for September 3 on a petition seeking registration of a case against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on charges of using contemptuous language against judges of the Supreme Court.

A citizen, Muhammad Nawaz, through his counsel pleaded that the PML-N leader had held a press conference on July 25 and 28, 2022 against the judges of the Supreme Court. He said the respondent used contemptuous language against the judges, which amounted to ridiculing the judiciary. He asked the court to order the police to register a case against Maryam Nawaz for scandalising the institution of the judiciary.

