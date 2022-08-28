AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Minister asks Radio Pakistan to set up flood relief cells at its stations

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday directed that cells be set up in Radio Pakistan and its subordinate stations to play an effective and active role in the ongoing relief activities for flood victims.

Chairing a meeting about the devastation caused by floods, she acknowledged that the national broadcaster is playing its full role in the ongoing activities related to relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

She said that Radio Pakistan is currently the only broadcasting network in the country which is playing an effective role while realizing its responsibilities in the flood-affected areas.

The information minister also appreciated the organisation’s initiative of starting special transmissions to provide immediate assistance to the families affected by the floods. She stressed the need to further ramp up the efforts in this regard.

She directed the management of Radio Pakistan to develop a system of live calls in their studios on modern lines to make communication more effective between relief agencies including district administrations and district flood control rooms engaged in the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-ravaged areas. By this way, she said representatives of the aid agencies will be able to provide better guidance to the victims after taking their direct calls and messages.

The information minister also called upon the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send their representatives to the relevant stations of Radio Pakistan to provide guidance to the flood victims by taking live calls and messages.

