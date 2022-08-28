Japanese rubber down

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, tracking a slump in Shanghai market amid lingering concerns over top buyer China’s economic health.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for February delivery was down 1.2 yen, or 0.5%, at 224.8 yen ($1.6) per kg as of 0225 GMT. It was headed for a weekly loss of about 0.5%.

The OSE’s August contract expired at 224.4 yen per kg on Thursday. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 145 yuan, or 1.1%, at 12,530 yuan ($1,828) per tonne.