Aug 27, 2022
FBR unveils ‘individual paper return’ for TY22

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued “individual paper return” for the Tax Year 2022.

The draft of the manual income tax return and wealth statement has been issued through the issuance of the SRO1612(1)/2022.

According to the notification, the FBR has issued a draft of certain further amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002, which the FBR proposes to make in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

PTBA urges FBR to restore refund adjustment

The FBR has asked the stakeholders to submit their objections or suggestions within seven days of publication of the draft in the official Gazette.

Objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft, before the expiry of the aforesaid period, shall be taken into consideration by the FBR.

FBR Income Tax Returns tax year 2022 Wealth statement individual paper return

