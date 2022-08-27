AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Aug 27, 2022
Rectification of power bills: PM directs Discos to cancel leaves of customer care staff

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the staff of distribution companies (DISCOs) to work round-the-clock to correct the electricity bills of the consumers using less than 200 per month units.

The prime minister directed this while chairing a high-level meeting to solve the problems of the electricity consumers. He directed that the leave of all the staff should be terminated and the work should be done immediately to rectify the bills and a report should be submitted to him. He added that the banks should be directed to remain open in the coming days for depositing bills.

The meeting was told that the implementation of the relief package announced by the prime minister for the electricity consumers is being ensured. He said that correction of bills is in progress under the relief given to 16.6 million consumers in the context of fuel price adjustment. The prime minister issued instructions to ensure immediate implementation of the relief measures.

The prime minister constituted a high-level committee to address the grievances of the electricity consumers.

