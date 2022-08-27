PNS Taimur: a new addition to country’s naval strength

The changing threat dynamics and enhanced maritime security requirements in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have altered the course of military modernization. Sea power plays a significant role in creating and modifying the influence of great powers on other states therefore, the states are acquiring naval power, which will strengthen their position in the global political and strategic environment and will also assist in establishing their rule on the sea.

The Indian Ocean holds great geo-economic and geostrategic significance due to the presence of many important strategic chokepoints and Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). US naval strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan also stressed the importance of the Indian Ocean, who maintained that the Indian Ocean holds great significance and is the key to the seven seas in the twenty-first century, the destiny of the world will be decided in these waters, therefore who will rule it will rule the world.

The ongoing geo-economic and geo-strategic tussle between major powers like the US, China, and India for the dominance and naval supremacy in the Indian Ocean and growing Indo-US strategic partnership, and joint Indo-US policy to contain China have transformed the strategic environment of Indian Ocean. Besides, traditional and non-tradition security threats to the SLOCs, such as maritime terrorism, piracy, drug trafficking, and human smuggling, have impacted the maritime security of the IOR.

Being cognizant of the fact that Pakistan’s maritime security is intertwined with the changing geopolitical environment in the IOR, the country is increasingly investing in the development of its naval force. In the last few years there has been a significant rise in the types and intensity of maritime threats that Pakistan is facing.

The development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the intensified hostility of India have led Pakistan to undertake measures to ensure its maritime security including coastal security and freedom of navigation. Therefore, the induction of modern and potent surface platforms like frigates, corvettes, and offshore patrol vessels has assumed greater urgency.

Developmental plans and strategies of military and naval forces of any country are always progressive and futuristic and are based on Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA). Historically, the US and UK were considered as the major supplier of modernized weapons and ships like destroyers and frigates to Pakistan.

The weapons received from them were technologically advanced and have helped Pakistan to maintain its strategic deterrent posture in the Indian Ocean. They also embedded the essence of professionalism in the Pakistan Navy and provided high-tech training to its naval troops.

However, with Pakistan’s geopolitical and geostrategic tilt in favour of China and the growing economic, and strategic partnership between both the countries, Pakistan Navy came up with a well chalked-out and comprehensive programme to transform its naval development especially destroyers and frigates.

As part of its modernization plan, Pakistan Navy is collaborating with China to strengthen its naval forces to deal with any possible and eminent threat in the Indian Ocean Region.

Pakistan and China have agreed upon a series of arms procurements. Recently, Pakistan Navy has recently commissioned the second Tughril-class frigate named PNS Taimur. The ship is developed by the Chinese Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard and according to officials, two more frigates are under construction in China and are likely to be added to the Pakistan Navy’s fleet by 2023.

PNS Taimur is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, the latest combat management, and an electronic warfare system to fight under a multi-threat environment. It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with potent weapons like Medium Range Surface to Air and Supersonic Surface to Surface Missiles, Guns, and Torpedo Defence Systems.

This Pakistan Navy’s ship is a state-of-the-art platform which can perform a variety of maritime operations, including Anti Surface, Anti Air, Anti-Submarine and Maritime Security Operations. These ships will provide sustainable boost to the combat capability of Pakistan Navy and enable it to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace.

After the successful commissioning, PNS Taimur participated in the exercise Sea Guardians-2022 along with the Chinese Navy. This Naval exercise between Pakistan and China is a manifestation of strong bilateral military relations which promotes safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region. As part of overseas deployments, Taimur also visited various other countries including Cambodia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka as part of goodwill visits.

Due to changing maritime threats, the responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy to strengthen maritime security from both traditional and non-traditional maritime security threats have increased manifolds. However, without the necessary investments in its hard-power capabilities, Pakistan’s vision of a safe, free, and open Sea Lines of Communication and trade routes for international economic and strategic stability will remain unfulfilled.

In this regard, the induction of Taimur frigate will provide a sustainable boost to the combat capability of the Pakistan Navy and enable it to meet emerging challenges. It will not only serve to reinforce the security architecture of Pakistan’s maritime zones across the country’s maritime border but will also help Pakistan to ensure peace and stability on the higher seas.

PNS Taimur being a multi-mission capable frigate is technologically advanced and will bolster Pakistan Navy’s maritime defence capabilities. The commissioning of the PNS Taimur marks a landmark in China-Pakistan bilateral defence cooperation, which will further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022