Flood relief operation: Political parties urged to join hands

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor Friday urged all political parties to forget their petty difference in this trying time and join hands for an effective nationwide relief operation.

He demanded to announce a national flood emergency in Sindh, Balochistan, southern Punjab, Swat and other affected areas and use all resources for urgent rescue and relief activities.

He said speedy drainage of accumulated rainwater should be the topmost priority of the nation and all available resources should be spent on this crucial national task.

He said we are paying a huge price of blockages of natural waterways due to mushroom growth of illegal encroachments in our urban and rural areas. He said unprecedented monsoon spells flooded the country, especially Sindh and Balochistan.

Moreover, blockages of natural waterways made the inundated areas vast pools of accumulated rainwater, damaging crops and properties and sadly claiming thousands of lives. He said now when there is a respite in rains the whole nation should play their collective and individual role for speedy drainage of rainwater.

He said not only the civil bureaucracy but the armed forces should also be engaged for swift drainage of rainwater.

Altaf Shakoor said millions of people have become homeless and huge tent cities should be erected on safer and drier places on priority to shift homeless rural population on emergency basis.

He said big congregation grounds and tent facilities of Tablighi Jamaat and other such organisations should be utilized for making temporary tent city shelters for the homeless people.

He said especial ration cards should be issued to the affected population for providing them free or heavily subsidized edibles. He said field hospitals and mobile medical teams should be made available in the flooded areas on war footing basis.

He said due to accumulated rainwater the nation would likely to face a dengue and malaria onslaught in coming weeks and the government should be well-prepared for the possible medical emergency.

He said the government and security institutions should move heavy duty water pumping machines to the inundated areas besides standby generators for their round o clock operation. He said all natural waterways that are still blocked should be opened by using heavy machinery.

