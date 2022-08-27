AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Flood-affected people: There’s dire need of rescue, relief, rehabilitation: Alvi

Naveed Butt Published 27 Aug, 2022 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appealed on Friday to the entire nation, overseas Pakistanis, and the international community to come forward to aid those affected by the recent floods in the country.

“There is a dire need for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. The lives of the flood-affected people are in miserable condition as their houses have been destroyed and they are living under open skies,” he said.

The president said Pakistanis, who had already displayed remarkable philanthropic spirit in the past, will come forward once again and contribute generously in cash and kind to support the rescue and relief efforts of the government and other relevant organizations.

The president called upon all governments and institutions, NGOs and volunteers to offer their expertise and leadership to rescue, evacuate, and rehabilitate the affectees by providing them shelter, food and medical facilities.

The president also called upon the media to motivate the nation to donate the essential items identified by the government through formal channels set up or endorsed by the government in an organised and disciplined manner which may include readymade food packets, nutritious and warm food, rice, dal, salt and oil and items of daily use, including matchboxes, candle packets, kerosene oil, solar lamps, polythene sheets, groundsheets, floor mats, tarpaulin, mosquito nets and blankets to the affected people to help them rebuild their lives.

The president said unprecedented rains and resultant floods had damaged standing crops, affected roads, bridges and embankments, and disrupted communication and transportation infrastructure, making rescue and relief efforts an uphill task.

The president urged the international community to provide their expertise, hi-tech technology, and required machinery to the relevant government institutions to help restore infrastructure and provide their logistic and humanitarian support to help relevant government agencies cope with the enormous task of aiding the flood victims across the country. He expressed his confidence that like in the past, the nation would again come to the aid of the flood affectees and would not rest until their complete rehabilitation.

