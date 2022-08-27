Electricity bills and taxes: Farmers continue protest against rising inflation

ISLAMABAD: Farmers continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day to press the government for the fulfilment of their demands including taking back the increase in electricity bills and taxes. The farmers continued their protest at D-Chowk on Friday under the banner of Kissan Ittehad.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

They said that government needs to compensate for the damages caused by the recent rains. They said that they would continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022