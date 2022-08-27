Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: New policy on the anvil: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said a new policy was being brought soon for low-cost housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after holding an open court at Lahore Development Authority’s One Window Facility Centre, here on Friday. He also disclosed that special action plan was being prepared against illegal housing societies; if an illegal housing society was not regularised, a case will be sent to the Anti-Corruption department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022