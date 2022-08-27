AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Punjab IGP, Chinese CG discuss security matters

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 07:31am

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to security being provided to Chinese nationals working on private and CPEC projects in Punjab.

Appreciating the efforts of the Punjab police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU) for providing protection to the Chinese nationals, the consul general expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in the flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said the Police department is ensuring foolproof security for all the foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors, who come for business or private purposes in different districts of the province.

He said they were taking all possible measures for the security of Chinese citizens’ residences as well as working sites and offices. He added that they would continue seeking guidance from the Chinese security experts to increase efficiency of the police force.

Talking about the role of SPU, the IG said that specially-trained personnel are performing security duties for Chinese citizens in all the districts of the province with full zeal. In the meeting, the security of Chinese citizens, experts and investors residing in Punjab was also discussed.

Chinese deputy CG, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and other officers also attended the meeting. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the consul general.

