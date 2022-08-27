Only way to avoid devastation caused by floods is constructions of dams: Imran

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the only way to avoid the disaster caused by floods is to build dams.

The PTI chairman visited the flood-affected areas of the province along with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, where both Imran and Mahmood inspected the damages and relief activities in the affected districts.

While visiting the camp of flood-affected people in Dera Ismail Khan, the former prime minister said that Sindh and Balochistan have faced more destruction due to floods. He said that even in 2010, the country did not suffer from floods as much as it is suffering now.

Emphasising the importance of construction of dams to prevent floods, the PTI chairman said there were plans to build 10 dams across the country during his tenure. He appealed to the people of the country to extend their support for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The former prime minister said inflation cannot be stopped until economic stability comes to the country. Taking a swipe at the coalition government, Imran said that the country is ruled by criminals and one of them is abroad. Sharing his views on the upcoming by-elections, Imran added that his party will claim victory.

Imran also shared a post on his Twitter and penned, “Went today with CM KP to see the flood devastated areas of DIKhan & Tank today.

“The level of destruction is massive and have discussed with the CM how to improve scale and speed of the assistance to affectees including preventive measures against spread of disease, especially in children”, the former premier added.