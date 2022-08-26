AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad Police dismisses reports of Imran Khan's security withdrawal

BR Web Desk Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 09:19pm

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said on Friday that 85 policemen are providing security to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, refuting the notion that his security had been withdrawn.

In a statement, the ICT spokesperson said that the PTI chairman was receiving high-level security under the supervision of a SSP.

“Only five security personnel are provided to each ex-prime minister. However, in this situation, 77 police personnel have been provided to the former prime minister by the Islamabad police and eight by the Gilgit Baltistan police.

“Imran Khan is receiving a former prime minister’s security,” the statement said, adding that additional security provided by other provinces may also be given to the former prime minister.

Islamabad police deny withdrawal of security of Imran

“Islamabad Police is committed to performing its duties in all kinds of situations,” it added.

The statement comes hours after former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the security of the PTI Chairman had been withdrawn.

“The party has been fearing an attack on Imran Khan and the Punjab, KP and Gilgit Baltistan Police are not being allowed to take charge of the Chairman’s security,” Fawad told BOL News.

He maintained that it was Imran Khan’s right that the Capital police should provide him security and questioned the authorities whether they want to be facilitators of the attack on Khan.

While condemning the act, he said that the idea of disqualifying Imran Khan is a crude fantasy, and attempts were made to arrest Khan in a fake case of terrorism.

The PTI leader also predicted that September 10 to September 12 are politically crucial days hinting at the situation in Pakistan to be like that in Sri Lanka.

Islamabad police Imran Khan security police security death threats

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad Police dismisses reports of Imran Khan's security withdrawal

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciation continues against US dollar

KSE-100 finishes below 43,000 after 441-point decrease

As part of BISP: PM Shehbaz announces Rs25,000 for each rain-affected household in Sukkur

'Repercussions of $4bn': flash floods create havoc as Pakistan's economy remains under stress

Oil prices fall after US Fed chair warns of economic pain ahead

FY22: PSO’s profit skyrockets to Rs95.7bn, up 223% driven by strong sales

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN

'Ball in Iran's court' on nuclear deal: Macron

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Read more stories