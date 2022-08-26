AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s CNOOC aims for 28% oil production growth at home by 2025

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:26pm

SINGAPORE: Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC expects its annual domestic crude oil production to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by 2025, 28% above its current level.

The targeted output compares to first-half production offshore China in 2022 of 169.5 million barrels, or about 936,000 barrels per day. The state oil major reported on Thursday record interim profit at $10.5 billion and record oil and gas production.

Production from domestic operations made up 71% of CNOOC’s total portfolio during this period, up from 69% a year earlier.

Under Beijing’s call to enhance supply security, Chinese national oil giants have stepped up developing domestic oil and gas resources.

That has included more costly and technologically challenging unconventional resources to help arrest fast-depleting reserves at conventional oilfields.

CNOOC also aims for its domestic natural gas output to reach 35 billion cubic meters by 2025, chairman Wang Dongjin told an earnings call. He did not give a comparison.

That will involve developing large projects such as deepwater gas field Shenhai-1 in the South China Sea and Bozhong 19-6 in Bohai Bay, as well as onshore coalseam gas, he said.

ONGC signs agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India

Gas output at home will further increase to 45 bcm, Wang added.

CNOOC has said its medium-term goal is to boost natural gas to 35% of total production by 2025 from 21% at present.

The company also aims for its carbon emissions to peak by 2028 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

To achieve that goal, CNOOC has said it will allocate 5-10% of spending on green investment, mainly offshore wind power, over the next five years.

Oil and gas CNOOC offshore oil

Comments

1000 characters

China’s CNOOC aims for 28% oil production growth at home by 2025

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciation continues against US dollar

As part of BISP: PM Shehbaz announces Rs25,000 for each rain-affected household in Sukkur

'Repercussions of $4bn': flash floods create havoc as Pakistan's economy remains under stress

Brent anchored above $100 a barrel, heading for weekly gain

FY22: PSO’s profit skyrockets to Rs95.7bn, up 223% driven by strong sales

'Ball in Iran's court' on nuclear deal: Macron

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan lodges protest on extra-judicial killing of Pakistani prisoner in IIOJK

PM forms committee to address woes of electricity consumers

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Read more stories